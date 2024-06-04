Russia to continue its offensive in Donetsk region despite enormous losses - UK intelligence

Russia will maintain its offensive pace in the Donetsk region

UK Intelligence notes that over the past 72 hours, the primary efforts of Russian troops have been concentrated in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector with a high level of operational activity.

Russian forces made minor gains in the northern part of this sector in the direction of the villages of Sokil and Yevgenivka. On a parallel axis, about 3 km further south, it is likely that Russian forces are approaching the outskirts of the village of Novoselivka Persha. To the south, Russian troops did not achieve significant success, despite heavy attacks on Ukrainian positions, west of the village of Netaylové in the middle of the E50 highway, the intelligence noted. Share

At the same time, Russian attacks on the village of Nevelske were repelled, and the settlement remains under Ukrainian control.

It is likely that this sector will remain an area of significant operational attention over the next week, as Russian forces try to maintain the pace of operational activity in the face of heavy casualties, the intelligence service emphasises. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 04 June 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/nCpOSLSRK0 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dUJaVuBnF9 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 4, 2024

The situation in the Donetsk region

At the end of April, military observer Yevgeny Dykyy expressed that Pokrovsk would become a war zone from the frontline. At the same time, he did not want to predict how significant the threat of Pokrovsk's occupation was.

Also, at the end of May, the "Khortytsia" OSTG spokesman, Nazar Voloshyn, reported that the advertised Russian T-90 "Proryv" tanks were eliminated near Pokrovsk. According to him, the enemy is trying to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops and develop success, in particular, in reaching such large settlements as Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

After Russia threw its forces and resources into seizing Ocheretyne, the Russians rushed to the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway. To this end, the Russians are conducting an assault to capture Pokrovsk and the vital route to Kostiantynivka.