Russia to continue its offensive in Donetsk region despite enormous losses - UK intelligence

In Donetsk region, the Russian invading forces will maintain their offensive pace, despite heavy losses.
Points of attention
- Russian invading forces continue to maintain offensive pace in Donetsk region despite heavy losses.
- The latest actions of Russian troops in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk direction indicate attempts to increase operational activity.
- Russian forces have experienced minor successes in the northern part of the sector, but in the fight for other objects they are pressing on, trying to gain strategic positions.
- The situation around the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is tense, and Russian troops are making efforts to capture strategic objects in the region.
- It is predicted that the tense situation in Donetsk region will remain, as the Russian Federation will continue active actions to maintain the pace in the northeast direction.
Russia will maintain its offensive pace in the Donetsk region
UK Intelligence notes that over the past 72 hours, the primary efforts of Russian troops have been concentrated in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector with a high level of operational activity.
At the same time, Russian attacks on the village of Nevelske were repelled, and the settlement remains under Ukrainian control.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 04 June 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 4, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/nCpOSLSRK0 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dUJaVuBnF9
The situation in the Donetsk region
At the end of April, military observer Yevgeny Dykyy expressed that Pokrovsk would become a war zone from the frontline. At the same time, he did not want to predict how significant the threat of Pokrovsk's occupation was.
Also, at the end of May, the "Khortytsia" OSTG spokesman, Nazar Voloshyn, reported that the advertised Russian T-90 "Proryv" tanks were eliminated near Pokrovsk. According to him, the enemy is trying to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops and develop success, in particular, in reaching such large settlements as Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.
After Russia threw its forces and resources into seizing Ocheretyne, the Russians rushed to the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway. To this end, the Russians are conducting an assault to capture Pokrovsk and the vital route to Kostiantynivka.
