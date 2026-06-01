Russia used 7,500 aerial bombs against Ukraine in May

Tensions on the front line reached their peak in the last month of spring. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 7,008 combat clashes were recorded in May, indicating an increase in the intensity of enemy actions.

The General Staff reported on the results of hostilities against the Russian Federation in May

More than 300 clashes recorded per day

The hottest day of the month was May 26 — 317 clashes occurred during this day.

In parallel, the enemy continued to fire heavily along the entire contact line and in peaceful cities.

In total, in May, the enemy carried out over 96,000 attacks, of which over 1,800 were launched from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The enemy has increased the number of air strikes

Having no significant successes at the front and facing stiff resistance from the Defense Forces, the Russian troops relied on aerial terror. Over the course of a month, the enemy used 7,500 aerial bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules (guided aerial bombs). Share

According to the General Staff, this is the second month in which there have been more KABs since the start of the full-scale invasion. Only in March there were more — 7,987.