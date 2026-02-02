Russia used a drone to attack a market in Kharkiv — there are casualties

On the afternoon of February 2, Russian troops struck the Osnovyansky district with a drone.
Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are wounded
This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.
Soon, Terekhov reported that the market was under attack.
As of 2:40 p.m., one person was reported injured.
Later, Terekhov clarified that the strike was recorded in the Slobodsky district, and the number of victims increased to two.
According to the updated information of our Situation Center, a market in the Slobidsky district was hit. At the moment, two people are known to have been injured. Several shopping pavilions were also damaged.
