Russia used a drone to attack a market in Kharkiv — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia used a drone to attack a market in Kharkiv — there are casualties

Igor Terekhov
a drone
Читати українською

On the afternoon of February 2, Russian troops struck the Osnovyansky district with a drone.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops conducted a drone attack on a market in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and destruction.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed the attack, with casualties initially reported as one and later rising to two, and informed about the damage caused to the market area.
  • The strike was later specified to have occurred in the Slobodsky district, with updated information from the Situation Center revealing that two people were injured, and multiple shopping pavilions were damaged.

Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are wounded

This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.

Previously, the enemy carried out a strike with a combat drone on the Osnovyanskyi district. We are investigating the details.

Soon, Terekhov reported that the market was under attack.

According to updated information, the enemy struck one of the Kharkiv markets. Information on casualties and damage is being updated.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

As of 2:40 p.m., one person was reported injured.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the strike was recorded in the Slobodsky district, and the number of victims increased to two.

According to the updated information of our Situation Center, a market in the Slobidsky district was hit. At the moment, two people are known to have been injured. Several shopping pavilions were also damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation bombed Kharkiv with KABs — there are casualties
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia bombed Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing three people
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kharkiv — 27 people injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The number of victims in Kharkiv continues to grow

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?