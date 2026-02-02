Russia used a drone to attack a market in Kharkiv — there are casualties

On the afternoon of February 2, Russian troops struck the Osnovyansky district with a drone.

Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are wounded

This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.

Previously, the enemy carried out a strike with a combat drone on the Osnovyanskyi district. We are investigating the details. Share

Soon, Terekhov reported that the market was under attack.

According to updated information, the enemy struck one of the Kharkiv markets. Information on casualties and damage is being updated. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

As of 2:40 p.m., one person was reported injured.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the strike was recorded in the Slobodsky district, and the number of victims increased to two.