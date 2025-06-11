Russia used a new tactic of drone attacks on Kharkiv — what is known

The Russian occupiers have changed their tactics in attacking Kharkiv. Now the Shahids are hitting the city in a very short period of time.

Russia attacks Kharkiv with a “swarm” of martyrs

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, during a telethon.

The city of Kharkiv was massively attacked by about 15 "Shaheeds". There were 17 of them in total, if you take into account the region. They actually struck in a record 1-2 minutes. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

According to him, there were "arrivals" in 11 locations. In particular, there were three hits on residential buildings.

60 people were injured, including nine children. Three more people died. One woman is in extremely serious condition.

The enemy changes tactics. First, he significantly increases the altitude of the "Shaheeds". They initially move (at an altitude of 4-5 thousand meters — ed.) and begin a sharp descent before the target. Share

He clarified that the enemy is inventing new tactics to destroy civilian enterprises, as well as housing.