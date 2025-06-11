Russia used a new tactic of drone attacks on Kharkiv — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia used a new tactic of drone attacks on Kharkiv — what is known

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
martyrs
Читати українською

The Russian occupiers have changed their tactics in attacking Kharkiv. Now the Shahids are hitting the city in a very short period of time.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers have adopted a new tactic of drone attacks in Kharkiv, using Shahids to hit the city in a very short period of time.
  • During the recent attacks, approximately 15 drone attacks on Kharkiv were recorded within 1-2 minutes, resulting in 60 injuries and 3 fatalities.
  • The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration highlighted the devastating impact of these drone attacks, including injuries to children and destruction of residential buildings.

Russia attacks Kharkiv with a “swarm” of martyrs

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, during a telethon.

The city of Kharkiv was massively attacked by about 15 "Shaheeds". There were 17 of them in total, if you take into account the region. They actually struck in a record 1-2 minutes.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

According to him, there were "arrivals" in 11 locations. In particular, there were three hits on residential buildings.

60 people were injured, including nine children. Three more people died. One woman is in extremely serious condition.

The enemy changes tactics. First, he significantly increases the altitude of the "Shaheeds". They initially move (at an altitude of 4-5 thousand meters — ed.) and begin a sharp descent before the target.

He clarified that the enemy is inventing new tactics to destroy civilian enterprises, as well as housing.

Let us recall that on the night of June 11, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with their strike drones. "Flights" over residential buildings were recorded. The Osnovyansky and Slobidsky districts of the city were under attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia hits Molniya UAV with a high-rise building in Kharkiv — there are casualties
Igor Terekhov
Molniya UAV
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The number of injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv has increased rapidly
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased after the Russian attack
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about the situation in Kharkiv?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?