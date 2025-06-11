Russia used a new tactic of drone attacks on Kharkiv — what is known

The Russian occupiers have changed their tactics in attacking Kharkiv. Now the Shahids are hitting the city in a very short period of time.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers have adopted a new tactic of drone attacks in Kharkiv, using Shahids to hit the city in a very short period of time.
- During the recent attacks, approximately 15 drone attacks on Kharkiv were recorded within 1-2 minutes, resulting in 60 injuries and 3 fatalities.
- The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration highlighted the devastating impact of these drone attacks, including injuries to children and destruction of residential buildings.
Russia attacks Kharkiv with a “swarm” of martyrs
This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, during a telethon.
According to him, there were "arrivals" in 11 locations. In particular, there were three hits on residential buildings.
60 people were injured, including nine children. Three more people died. One woman is in extremely serious condition.
He clarified that the enemy is inventing new tactics to destroy civilian enterprises, as well as housing.
Let us recall that on the night of June 11, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with their strike drones. "Flights" over residential buildings were recorded. The Osnovyansky and Slobidsky districts of the city were under attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-