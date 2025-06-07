The number of injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv has increased rapidly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The number of injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv has increased rapidly

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Читати українською

At around 5:35 p.m., Russia launched four guided bombs at the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. 40 casualties are currently known.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched an airstrike on Kharkiv, causing 40 injuries and 1 fatality.
  • Among the damaged sites was the Children's Railway, a popular spot for families with kids.
  • Three victims are in serious condition, with significant damage to private buildings reported.

Russia bombed Kharkiv: consequences of the attack

One of the hits was on the Children's Railway.

This is a place where there are usually many families with children. The Russians hit that very spot on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, a 30-year-old woman died.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Another 18 people were injured, three of them in serious condition.

As a result of the shelling, 2 buildings of the Children's Railway and 4 carriages, 2 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.

Children's railway in Kharkiv after the Russian airstrike

Medical teams and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.

At 8:00 p.m., Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the number of injured had reached 40 people.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Odessa and Kharkiv regions came under Russian attacks — many injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's large-scale attack on Kharkiv — there are dead and injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Details of the Russian Federation's massive attack on Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kharkiv — rescuers search for 6 workers under the rubble of a factory
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?