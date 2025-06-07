The number of injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv has increased rapidly

At around 5:35 p.m., Russia launched four guided bombs at the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. 40 casualties are currently known.
Points of attention
- Russia launched an airstrike on Kharkiv, causing 40 injuries and 1 fatality.
- Among the damaged sites was the Children's Railway, a popular spot for families with kids.
- Three victims are in serious condition, with significant damage to private buildings reported.
Russia bombed Kharkiv: consequences of the attack
One of the hits was on the Children's Railway.
Another 18 people were injured, three of them in serious condition.
As a result of the shelling, 2 buildings of the Children's Railway and 4 carriages, 2 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.
Medical teams and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.
