The number of injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv has increased rapidly

At around 5:35 p.m., Russia launched four guided bombs at the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. 40 casualties are currently known.

Russia bombed Kharkiv: consequences of the attack

One of the hits was on the Children's Railway.

This is a place where there are usually many families with children. The Russians hit that very spot on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, a 30-year-old woman died. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Another 18 people were injured, three of them in serious condition.

As a result of the shelling, 2 buildings of the Children's Railway and 4 carriages, 2 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.

Children's railway in Kharkiv after the Russian airstrike

Medical teams and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.