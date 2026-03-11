Russia used drones to destroy a police station in Shostka, more than 20 injured — Klymenko
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia used drones to destroy a police station in Shostka, more than 20 injured — Klymenko

a drone
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Russian occupiers today, March 11, launched a drone strike on the Shostka regional police station. Police officers were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on the police station in Shostka, injuring more than 20 police officers.
  • Ihor Klymenko highlights the constant attacks by Russian forces on different regions of Ukraine, impacting places like Nikopol, Semenivka, and others.

Drone attack on Shostka: more than 20 police officers injured

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko at a meeting with journalists.

According to the minister, the Russian strike destroyed the police district headquarters building in Shostka. More than 22 employees were injured.

Klymenko added that the occupiers are also constantly striking Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

There is information that the Russians are also training there at basic combined arms training to launch drones. At the civilian population. They are hitting UAVs separately, artillery separately.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The enemy is also attacking Semenivka in Chernihiv region, the northernmost district center of Ukraine. The enemy is destroying everything within a 20-kilometer zone from the border. One of the Russians' goals is to destroy administrative buildings so that government agencies cannot operate stably.

Over the past weekend, the State Emergency Service lost seven vehicles during repeated attacks, during the liquidation. They are destroying infrastructure, beating those who come to help people.

