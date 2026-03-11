Russia used drones to destroy a police station in Shostka, more than 20 injured — Klymenko

Drone attack on Shostka: more than 20 police officers injured

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko at a meeting with journalists.

According to the minister, the Russian strike destroyed the police district headquarters building in Shostka. More than 22 employees were injured.

Klymenko added that the occupiers are also constantly striking Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

There is information that the Russians are also training there at basic combined arms training to launch drones. At the civilian population. They are hitting UAVs separately, artillery separately. Igor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The enemy is also attacking Semenivka in Chernihiv region, the northernmost district center of Ukraine. The enemy is destroying everything within a 20-kilometer zone from the border. One of the Russians' goals is to destroy administrative buildings so that government agencies cannot operate stably.