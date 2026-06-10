Russia uses drones to strike two cargo ships in the Black Sea

Russia used strike drones in the Black Sea to attack two dry cargo ships under the flags of Barbados and Panama, which were traveling along the sea corridor.

Russian drones attacked foreign ships in the grain corridor

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

The enemy continues to terrorize the peaceful Odessa region and tries to hinder the work of the Ukrainian sea corridor. Today, two dry cargo ships under the flags of Barbados and Panama, which were traveling along the sea corridor, were attacked by strike UAVs in the Black Sea. Share

The enemy also attacked the south of the Odessa region with several waves of strikes. Civilian facilities and energy infrastructure were hit.

There were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine informed in Telegram that the Panamanian-flagged vessel was heading to the port of Odessa region to load metal. A fire broke out on board, which was promptly extinguished by the crew.

A Barbados-flagged vessel carrying wheat was also damaged.

Both vessels remain seaworthy and continued on their route.