Russia uses drones to strike two cargo ships in the Black Sea

Russia used strike drones in the Black Sea to attack two dry cargo ships under the flags of Barbados and Panama, which were traveling along the sea corridor.
Points of attention
- Russia employed drones to strike two cargo ships under foreign flags in the Black Sea, causing damage to civilian vessels and energy infrastructure.
- The attacks targeted ships in the grain corridor, posing a threat to maritime logistics and global food security.
Russian drones attacked foreign ships in the grain corridor
This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.
The enemy also attacked the south of the Odessa region with several waves of strikes. Civilian facilities and energy infrastructure were hit.
There were no casualties as a result of these attacks.
The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.
The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine informed in Telegram that the Panamanian-flagged vessel was heading to the port of Odessa region to load metal. A fire broke out on board, which was promptly extinguished by the crew.
A Barbados-flagged vessel carrying wheat was also damaged.
Both vessels remain seaworthy and continued on their route.
The latest attacks on civilian shipping once again confirm that Russia is deliberately threatening the security of maritime logistics. Despite this, the Ukrainian maritime corridor continues to operate and ensure product exports and global food security.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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