Russian drone attack on Zaporizhia — the number of victims has increased

The number of victims of the Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia has increased to three.

Russia shelled Zaporizhia: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Three people have been injured — the number of victims from the attack on Zaporizhia is increasing. Russian drones damaged private homes. Share

A 76-year-old and 64-year-old women, as well as a 71-year-old man, sought medical attention.

Utilities workers have already begun eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, Fedorov added.

On the evening of May 15, the occupiers attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhia; there was information about two wounded.