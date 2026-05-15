Russian drone attack on Zaporizhia — the number of victims has increased

The number of victims of the Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia has increased to three.
Points of attention
- The recent Russian drone attack on Zaporizhia has resulted in an increased number of victims, with three people injured, including elderly individuals seeking medical attention.
- Private homes in Zaporizhia were damaged by the Russian drones, escalating the conflict in the region.
Russia shelled Zaporizhia: there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
A 76-year-old and 64-year-old women, as well as a 71-year-old man, sought medical attention.
Utilities workers have already begun eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, Fedorov added.
On the evening of May 15, the occupiers attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhia; there was information about two wounded.
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