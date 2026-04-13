Russia violated the "Easter truce" over 10,700 times — General Staff
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Ukraine
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Russia violated the "Easter truce" over 10,700 times — General Staff

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the "Easter truce"
Читати українською

On the frontline over the past 24 hours, April 12, 107 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded. Since the beginning of the ceasefire declaration, 10,721 violations by Russian troops have been recorded.

Points of attention

  • Russia has violated the 'Easter truce' over 10,700 times, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • More than 1,200 artillery strikes were conducted by Russian troops during this period of ceasefire violations.

Russia cynically violated the "Easter truce" 10,721 times

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 8:00 a.m. on April 13.

In general, during the declared ceasefire, there were no missile, air strikes, or kamikaze drone strikes, but the Russians carried out 1,567 artillery attacks on Defense Forces positions, conducted 119 assault operations, and carried out 9,035 kamikaze drone strikes (of which 2,205 were Italmas, Lancet, and Molniya, and 6,830 were FPV drones).

According to the General Staff, the enemy deployed 7,702 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,202 attacks, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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