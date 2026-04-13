Russia violated the "Easter truce" over 10,700 times — General Staff

On the frontline over the past 24 hours, April 12, 107 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded. Since the beginning of the ceasefire declaration, 10,721 violations by Russian troops have been recorded.
Points of attention
- Russia has violated the 'Easter truce' over 10,700 times, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- More than 1,200 artillery strikes were conducted by Russian troops during this period of ceasefire violations.
Russia cynically violated the "Easter truce" 10,721 times
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 8:00 a.m. on April 13.
According to the General Staff, the enemy deployed 7,702 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,202 attacks, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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