Russia vs. Europe. The Netherlands voiced the risks of a new war

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof sees risks that Russia could concentrate troops on Europe's northern border within two to three years to start another war.
Points of attention
- Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof warns of potential Russian military build-up near Europe's northern border, posing risks of another war in northern Europe.
- Schoof comments on reports of increased Russian military activity near the Finnish border and highlights the necessity for European countries to collaborate in preventing any potential conflict.
- He acknowledges the potential for Russia to develop sufficient military capacity within two to three years to start another war, stressing the importance of proactive measures to deter aggression.
Russia could start a new war in northern Europe
While in Oslo, Schoof commented on reports of increased Russian military activity near the Finnish border.
Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof believes that Russia could build up military forces on the northern European border within two to three years to start another war.
At the same time, he stressed that he did not want to spread panic and scare:
It is noted that Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof is in Oslo on May 9 for a meeting of leaders of the participating countries of the "Joint Expeditionary Force".
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-