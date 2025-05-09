Russia vs. Europe. The Netherlands voiced the risks of a new war

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof sees risks that Russia could concentrate troops on Europe's northern border within two to three years to start another war.

Russia could start a new war in northern Europe

While in Oslo, Schoof commented on reports of increased Russian military activity near the Finnish border.

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof believes that Russia could build up military forces on the northern European border within two to three years to start another war.

In a few years, Russia could develop sufficient capacity to possibly start another war, and this could well happen on the European continent. Dick Schoof Prime Minister of the Netherlands

At the same time, he stressed that he did not want to spread panic and scare:

I am not saying that Russia will definitely attack. I do not want to scare anyone. But together with other European countries, we must work hard to prevent this. Share

It is noted that Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof is in Oslo on May 9 for a meeting of leaders of the participating countries of the "Joint Expeditionary Force".