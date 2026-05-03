Russia will receive an additional 200 billion rubles thanks to the war in the Middle East

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov claims that the budget of the aggressor country Russia will receive an additional 200 billion rubles due to the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

The Kremlin has once again managed to profit from someone else's war

According to the Russian minister, additional profits for the Russian Federation were provided by the rapid increase in oil prices.

Despite this, Anton Siluanov publicly admitted that the levels of revenue receipts and shortfalls over the past two months have been the same.

In general, the enemy's budget simply compensates for the corresponding losses.

According to Siluanov, the budget has underpaid 200 billion rubles over the past two months.

What is important to understand is that oil prices increased sharply after the start of the war between Iran and the United States due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the rapid escalation in the Middle East, the price of a barrel at auctions in late April exceeded $120.