Former US representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg believes that Moscow is not achieving its strategic goals and is suffering critical losses.

Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat in war against Ukraine

Former US special representative Keith Kellogg said that Russia needs to move to negotiations regarding the war against Ukraine because it is losing the conflict.

During the broadcast on Fox News, Kellogg also emphasized that the Ukrainian side deserves recognition for its resilience in the war.

Kellogg said Russia was suffering massive losses and was facing economic hardship. He estimated that Russian losses could reach 1.2 million to 1.4 million dead and wounded.

He compared the situation to the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, noting that the losses were much lower then, but the political consequences were tangible. In his statement, Kellogg emphasized that, in his opinion, "victory" for Russia would have to mean control over a much larger territory, including access to the Dnieper River.