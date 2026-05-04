Russia will suffer critical losses and lose this war — Kellogg
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Russia will suffer critical losses and lose this war — Kellogg

Russia will suffer critical losses and lose this war — Kellogg
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

Former US representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg believes that Moscow is not achieving its strategic goals and is suffering critical losses.

Points of attention

  • Former US representative Keith Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine.
  • Kellogg emphasizes the critical losses Russia is facing and the need for negotiations.
  • Russia's economic hardships and significant casualties are highlighted by Kellogg.

Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat in war against Ukraine

Former US special representative Keith Kellogg said that Russia needs to move to negotiations regarding the war against Ukraine because it is losing the conflict.

During the broadcast on Fox News, Kellogg also emphasized that the Ukrainian side deserves recognition for its resilience in the war.

Kellogg said Russia was suffering massive losses and was facing economic hardship. He estimated that Russian losses could reach 1.2 million to 1.4 million dead and wounded.

He compared the situation to the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, noting that the losses were much lower then, but the political consequences were tangible. In his statement, Kellogg emphasized that, in his opinion, "victory" for Russia would have to mean control over a much larger territory, including access to the Dnieper River.

When you look at his (Putin's) loss rate, he's now lost about 1.2-1.4 million dead and wounded in this war. They left Afghanistan after losing only 18,000. So he has a problem economically. I would say to the Russians: you're not going to win this war, you're going to lose this war. You know, my idea of victory is that you would be on the other side of the Dnieper River.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Politician

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