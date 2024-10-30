"Russia won in Georgia". Zelensky warned about Putin's next goal

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, as of today, the aggressor country Russia has won in Georgia, because this country chose friendship with the Russian Federation, and not the European future.

Putin's plan for Georgia worked

The head of state drew attention to the fact that currently Russia has won in Georgia: first it occupied the territories, and then changed the policy and government in the country.

It must be admitted that Russia has won in Georgia today. First, they took part of Georgia, then they changed the policy, changed the government, and now there is a pro-Russian government, pro-Russian positions. No sanctions against Putin, many Russians in Georgia. Their choice is friendship with Russia, their choice is not to join the EU. They changed their position. Russia won today. They took away Georgia's freedom. Share

According to the Ukrainian leader, Moldova may become the new victim of the dictator Vladimir Putin, because the aggressor country there is "moving in the same direction".

Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to stop the Kremlin before it is too late.

If the West does not stop talking about red lines. If they do not stop this and continue this rhetoric, they will lose Moldova in a year or two.

Can the Russian Federation invade Georgia again?

According to the Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of the GUR Ratti "Viking" Burduli, such a development of events is really possible. He stated this during an interview with Online.UA.

The defender also warned that Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild the army from scratch and prepare for a new invasion by Putin's troops.

According to "Viking", he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, because he is not going to tolerate life in slavery.