Russian air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 135 drones

Air defense forces neutralized 135 of the 155 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 3.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 4

From 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 3, the Russians attacked with 155 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody simulator drones from Kursk, Shatalovoye, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovoye (Russian Federation), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Gvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Monday, May 4, the air defense system had shot down/suppressed 135 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in four locations. Share

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.