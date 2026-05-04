Russian air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 135 drones

Air defense forces neutralized 135 of the 155 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 3.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 135 of the 155 drones used by Russian invaders in the recent air attack on Ukraine.
- Various attack drones such as Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas were targeted and destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 4
From 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 3, the Russians attacked with 155 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody simulator drones from Kursk, Shatalovoye, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovoye (Russian Federation), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Gvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Monday, May 4, the air defense system had shot down/suppressed 135 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-