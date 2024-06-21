Russian air defence shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter

The Russian invaders continue to regularly use friendly fire to "get down" their aircraft. Ka-29 and its crew were not lucky this time.

What is known about the Ka-29 aircraft helicopter in Russia

Several Russian militarist telegram channels immediately reported on the fall of the Ka-29 in the Anapa region of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This information was also confirmed by the Russian Air Force Service.

In Anapa, our own anti-aircraft defense shot down our own helicopter. Ka-29 was engaged in searching for unmanned boats, one of our "Pantsyrs" struck a helicopter (according to the previous version, due to a malfunction of the Identification friend or foe (IFF) system), — writes the Telegram channel "Trynadtsatyi" ["Thirteenth" in English — ed.] Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that other pro-war Russian sources also stated that the helicopter was destroyed in the air.

According to the latest data, four people died as a result of the accident.

"Eternal flight, brothers," reads the telegram channel "Voevoda veshchaet". There is a photo of the Ka-29.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on this incident in any way.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Russia

Interestingly, on June 21, it also became known about the plane crash that happened in the Amur region of Russia.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed there, with 4 people on board - all of them died.

A small five-seater Robinson R-66 crashed in the Tyndinsky district of the Amur region. There were four people on board. According to preliminary data, all died, Russian emergency services said. Share

According to the latest information, the helicopter was owned by a local logging company.