Russian air defence shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter

The Russian invaders continue to regularly use friendly fire to "get down" their aircraft. Ka-29 and its crew were not lucky this time.
Points of attention
- Four people died as a result of the accident.
- The Russian "Pantsir" struck the helicopter, according to the previous version, due to a malfunction of the "own-foreign" system),
- It also became known about the crash of the Robinson R-66 helicopter in the Amur region, where everyone on board also died.
What is known about the Ka-29 aircraft helicopter in Russia
Several Russian militarist telegram channels immediately reported on the fall of the Ka-29 in the Anapa region of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
This information was also confirmed by the Russian Air Force Service.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that other pro-war Russian sources also stated that the helicopter was destroyed in the air.
According to the latest data, four people died as a result of the accident.
"Eternal flight, brothers," reads the telegram channel "Voevoda veshchaet". There is a photo of the Ka-29.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on this incident in any way.
A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Russia
Interestingly, on June 21, it also became known about the plane crash that happened in the Amur region of Russia.
A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed there, with 4 people on board - all of them died.
According to the latest information, the helicopter was owned by a local logging company.
