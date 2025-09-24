Russian aircraft bombed Kostyantynivka — people were killed and injured
Russian aircraft bombed Kostyantynivka — people were killed and injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Konstantinovka
In the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, a morning airstrike by the Russian Federation on September 24 killed at least two people and injured eight. Significant damage to the residential sector was also recorded.

  • Russian aircraft carried out an airstrike on the city of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region.
  • The airstrike killed two people and injured eight others, one of them in serious condition.
  • The incident caused damage to 16 private homes, three apartment buildings, and a car in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

At least 2 people were killed and 8 injured — these are the consequences of the morning strike on Kostyantynivka.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, the Russians dropped three air bombs on the city, killing two men, ages 42 and 69. Of the eight injured, one person is in serious condition.

In addition, 16 private homes, three high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged.

