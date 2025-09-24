Russian aircraft bombed Kostyantynivka — people were killed and injured

In the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, a morning airstrike by the Russian Federation on September 24 killed at least two people and injured eight. Significant damage to the residential sector was also recorded.

Russia bombed Konstantinovka: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

At least 2 people were killed and 8 injured — these are the consequences of the morning strike on Kostyantynivka. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, the Russians dropped three air bombs on the city, killing two men, ages 42 and 69. Of the eight injured, one person is in serious condition.