The Russian army attacked Konstantinovka — there are dead and wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
On September 13, Russian invaders shelled Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, with artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers. According to the latest reports, 3 people were killed and 7 more civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • The victims of the attack suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures, with their condition assessed as moderate at the hospital.
  • The tragic event in Konstantinovka highlights the ongoing conflict and violence in the region, with civilian casualties being a grave consequence.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Donetsk Oblast Police Department, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the consequences.

According to local authorities, for 50 minutes, the Russian occupiers pounded Kostyantynivka with artillery and Smerch MLRS.

A residential neighborhood has once again come under enemy fire. Three residents, ages 33, 76, and 78, were killed in the attack, an official statement said.

In addition, it was indicated that four women aged 42 to 59 and three men aged 27, 59 and 61 were injured.

They were found to have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and an open fracture. Their condition was assessed as moderate at the hospital.

Damage to 14 private and apartment buildings and a car is also reported.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kostyantynivka District Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes.

