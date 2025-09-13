The Russian army attacked Konstantinovka — there are dead and wounded

On September 13, Russian invaders shelled Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, with artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers. According to the latest reports, 3 people were killed and 7 more civilians were injured.

Konstantinovka Survives Another Deadly Attack by Russia

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Donetsk Oblast Police Department, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the consequences.

According to local authorities, for 50 minutes, the Russian occupiers pounded Kostyantynivka with artillery and Smerch MLRS.

A residential neighborhood has once again come under enemy fire. Three residents, ages 33, 76, and 78, were killed in the attack, an official statement said.

In addition, it was indicated that four women aged 42 to 59 and three men aged 27, 59 and 61 were injured.

They were found to have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and an open fracture. Their condition was assessed as moderate at the hospital.

Damage to 14 private and apartment buildings and a car is also reported.