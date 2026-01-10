Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 7 civilians were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 7 civilians were injured

Sloviansk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk on the afternoon of January 10, injuring 7 civilians.

Points of attention

  • Russian aircraft conducted an airstrike on Slavyansk in the Donetsk region, injuring 7 civilians.
  • The bombing resulted in damages to private and multi-story buildings in the city.
  • Occupiers are known for using chemical weapons, raising concerns about the safety of the residents.

Occupiers bombed Sloviansk: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Slavic MBA Vadim Lyakh.

This afternoon, January 10, the enemy carried out another airstrike on Sloviansk… Unfortunately, there are casualties. Currently, five people are known to have been injured. These are four men and a woman.

He noted that the city was shelled, probably by KABs, and private and multi-story buildings were damaged.

According to Lyakh, all the wounded are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Police later reported that seven people were injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation bombed Sloviansk — there are injuries
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Slavyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia bombs Slavyansk, six people injured
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Slavyansk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?