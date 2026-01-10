Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 7 civilians were injured

In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk on the afternoon of January 10, injuring 7 civilians.
Points of attention
- Russian aircraft conducted an airstrike on Slavyansk in the Donetsk region, injuring 7 civilians.
- The bombing resulted in damages to private and multi-story buildings in the city.
- Occupiers are known for using chemical weapons, raising concerns about the safety of the residents.
Occupiers bombed Sloviansk: there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the Slavic MBA Vadim Lyakh.
He noted that the city was shelled, probably by KABs, and private and multi-story buildings were damaged.
According to Lyakh, all the wounded are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.
Police later reported that seven people were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-