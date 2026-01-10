Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 7 civilians were injured

In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk on the afternoon of January 10, injuring 7 civilians.

Occupiers bombed Sloviansk: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Slavic MBA Vadim Lyakh.

This afternoon, January 10, the enemy carried out another airstrike on Sloviansk… Unfortunately, there are casualties. Currently, five people are known to have been injured. These are four men and a woman.

He noted that the city was shelled, probably by KABs, and private and multi-story buildings were damaged.

According to Lyakh, all the wounded are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.