Russian aircraft bombed Sloviansk — 9 citizens injured

On the afternoon of June 8, Russian troops dropped 3 aerial bombs on Sloviansk, injuring 9 people.
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- Russian forces bombed Sloviansk on June 8, resulting in injuries to 9 civilians, including women aged 48 to 75 and a 17-year-old girl.
- The attack caused damage to an administrative building, a medical facility, high-rise buildings, and private homes in Sloviansk.
Russia dropped three air bombs on Slavyansk: there are injuries
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
According to Filashkin, among the injured is a 17-year-old girl.
An administrative building, a medical facility, numerous high-rise buildings, and private homes were damaged.
Later, the local prosecutor's office reported nine wounded civilians.
The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries with concussion, shrapnel wounds, a closed fracture, multiple lacerations and cuts, and contusions.
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