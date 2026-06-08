Russian aircraft bombed Sloviansk — 9 citizens injured
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Ukraine
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Russian aircraft bombed Sloviansk — 9 citizens injured

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Slavyansk
Читати українською

On the afternoon of June 8, Russian troops dropped 3 aerial bombs on Sloviansk, injuring 9 people.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces bombed Sloviansk on June 8, resulting in injuries to 9 civilians, including women aged 48 to 75 and a 17-year-old girl.
  • The attack caused damage to an administrative building, a medical facility, high-rise buildings, and private homes in Sloviansk.

Russia dropped three air bombs on Slavyansk: there are injuries

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

According to Filashkin, among the injured is a 17-year-old girl.

An administrative building, a medical facility, numerous high-rise buildings, and private homes were damaged.

Later, the local prosecutor's office reported nine wounded civilians.

A residential building came under enemy fire, where six women aged 48 to 75, 59 and 68-year-old men, and a 17-year-old girl were injured.

The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries with concussion, shrapnel wounds, a closed fracture, multiple lacerations and cuts, and contusions.

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