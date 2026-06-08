Russian aircraft bombed Sloviansk — 9 citizens injured

On the afternoon of June 8, Russian troops dropped 3 aerial bombs on Sloviansk, injuring 9 people.

Russia dropped three air bombs on Slavyansk: there are injuries

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

According to Filashkin, among the injured is a 17-year-old girl.

An administrative building, a medical facility, numerous high-rise buildings, and private homes were damaged.

Later, the local prosecutor's office reported nine wounded civilians.

A residential building came under enemy fire, where six women aged 48 to 75, 59 and 68-year-old men, and a 17-year-old girl were injured. Share

The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries with concussion, shrapnel wounds, a closed fracture, multiple lacerations and cuts, and contusions.