Russian airstrike on Slavyansk — number of injured increases

In Sloviansk, the number of people injured as a result of the morning Russian airstrike on April 15 has increased to two.
Points of attention
- The number of injured in Sloviansk, Ukraine, has increased to two, including a child, following a Russian airstrike.
- Significant damage was recorded in residential and administrative infrastructure in Sloviansk as a result of the airstrike.
Russia bombed Slavyansk: there are injuries
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Significant destruction of residential and administrative infrastructure was recorded.
On the morning of April 15, Russian troops struck the central part of Sloviansk with a FAB-1500 aerial bomb.
A children's sports facility, which was a historical landmark of the city, was completely destroyed.
One injured person was reported — a 57-year-old man.
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