Russian airstrike on Slavyansk — number of injured increases
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Ukraine
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Russian airstrike on Slavyansk — number of injured increases

State Emergency Service
Slavyansk
Читати українською

In Sloviansk, the number of people injured as a result of the morning Russian airstrike on April 15 has increased to two.

Points of attention

  • The number of injured in Sloviansk, Ukraine, has increased to two, including a child, following a Russian airstrike.
  • Significant damage was recorded in residential and administrative infrastructure in Sloviansk as a result of the airstrike.

Russia bombed Slavyansk: there are injuries

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on the city center of Sloviansk has increased to two, including a child born in 2012.

Significant destruction of residential and administrative infrastructure was recorded.

On the morning of April 15, Russian troops struck the central part of Sloviansk with a FAB-1500 aerial bomb.

A children's sports facility, which was a historical landmark of the city, was completely destroyed.

One injured person was reported — a 57-year-old man.

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