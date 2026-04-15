Russian airstrike on Slavyansk — number of injured increases

In Sloviansk, the number of people injured as a result of the morning Russian airstrike on April 15 has increased to two.

Russia bombed Slavyansk: there are injuries

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on the city center of Sloviansk has increased to two, including a child born in 2012. Share

Significant destruction of residential and administrative infrastructure was recorded.

On the morning of April 15, Russian troops struck the central part of Sloviansk with a FAB-1500 aerial bomb.

A children's sports facility, which was a historical landmark of the city, was completely destroyed.