Russian soldiers killed 3 workers at the Slavyansk TPP

On the morning of February 17, a Russian drone struck a car carrying workers from the Slavyansk TPP. According to the latest reports, three of them were killed.
Points of attention
- The incident serves as a stark reminder of the high price paid for light and heat in homes, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure from destructive attacks.
- Efforts are being made to enforce hourly outages and implement power limitation schedules for enterprises to manage the energy supply during this critical time.
A new war crime by the Russian army — what is known
The First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Artem Nekrasov, made a statement on this matter:
Artem Nekrasov officially confirmed that on the night of February 16-17, Russia carried out a new combined missile and drone strike on energy infrastructure in several regions.
Thus, there are reports of power outages for consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia regions.
In addition, there are reports of disruptions in the heat supply to the cities of Sumy and Odesa.
According to Nekrasov, hourly outages are enforced in most regions of Ukraine, and for enterprises, power limitation schedules are in effect.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-