Russian soldiers killed 3 workers at the Slavyansk TPP

On the morning of February 17, a Russian drone struck a car carrying workers from the Slavyansk TPP. According to the latest reports, three of them were killed.

A new war crime by the Russian army — what is known

The First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Artem Nekrasov, made a statement on this matter:

This morning, a Russian UAV attacked a car with employees of the Slavyanska TPP. Unfortunately, three of them died. This is another reminder of how high the price of light and heat in our homes is. Sincere condolences to all who lost their relatives and friends! Share

Artem Nekrasov officially confirmed that on the night of February 16-17, Russia carried out a new combined missile and drone strike on energy infrastructure in several regions.

Thus, there are reports of power outages for consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia regions.

In addition, there are reports of disruptions in the heat supply to the cities of Sumy and Odesa.

Emergency restoration work has already begun wherever security conditions allow. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by the enemy. Share

According to Nekrasov, hourly outages are enforced in most regions of Ukraine, and for enterprises, power limitation schedules are in effect.