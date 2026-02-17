Tens of thousands of Odessa residents left without heat and water supply due to Russian attack

On the morning of February 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that tens of thousands of people in Odessa were left without heat and water supply after a drone strike. According to the head of state, all necessary services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack

As the head of state noted, rescue and repair work continues in many regions of Ukraine that have fallen victim to a new massive attack by the Russian Federation.

The main target of this enemy attack was again energy.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that this time Russia used almost 400 drones and 29 missiles of various types, including ballistic ones.

Although air defense forces were able to neutralize most enemy targets, there were also hits.

Tens of thousands of people in Odessa are without heat and water supply after a drone strike. All necessary services are working to help. In total, 12 regions were hit, and, unfortunately, nine people are known to have been injured, including children. There is damage to more than ten residential buildings and the railway. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state once again called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia.

Zelensky believes that Ukrainian diplomacy will be more effective if there is justice and strength.