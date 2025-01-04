Russian aircraft bombed Sumy region — two children and an adult were injured

Russia dropped a bomb on a residential building in Sumy region on January 4. Children are among the injured, and there may still be people trapped under the rubble.

Russian aviation bombed a high-rise building in Sumy region

Today, January 4, the enemy carried out an air strike using KAB on the Sveska community of the Shostka district.

This is reported by the Sumy OVA.

Among the wounded are children. As noted by the OVA, the Russians dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building.

Previously, two children and one adult were injured, the administration noted.

It is currently known that the impact destroyed one entrance to an apartment building.

An emergency rescue operation is underway. It is likely that people may be trapped under the rubble.

The Russian attack on Sumy on November 26 — what is known

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the hostile shelling.

According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway in the city.

According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway in the city.

Two people, unfortunately, died, and it is likely that there is another person under the rubble. A house and a kindergarten were also damaged by the impact.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that, most likely, it was a shelling from a multiple launch rocket system.