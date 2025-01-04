Russian aircraft bombed Sumy region — two children and an adult were injured

Russia dropped a bomb on a residential building in Sumy region on January 4. Children are among the injured, and there may still be people trapped under the rubble.
Points of attention
- Russian aircraft bombed a residential building in Sumy region, causing injuries to two children and an adult.
- The attack is part of Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine, leading to grave consequences for the civilian population.
- An emergency rescue operation is underway as there may still be people trapped under the rubble in Sumy region.
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the hostile shelling, highlighting the destruction caused and the ongoing rescue efforts.
- The bombing in Sumy region is a tragic event that sheds light on the devastating impact of armed conflicts on innocent civilians.
Russian aviation bombed a high-rise building in Sumy region
Today, January 4, the enemy carried out an air strike using KAB on the Sveska community of the Shostka district.
This is reported by the Sumy OVA.
Among the wounded are children. As noted by the OVA, the Russians dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building.
It is currently known that the impact destroyed one entrance to an apartment building.
An emergency rescue operation is underway. It is likely that people may be trapped under the rubble.
The Russian attack on Sumy on November 26 — what is known
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the hostile shelling.
According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway in the city.
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that, most likely, it was a shelling from a multiple launch rocket system.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-