Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on a house in the Donetsk region — two people were killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on a house in the Donetsk region — two people were killed

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia bombed Donetsk region
Читати українською

2 people were killed and 3 injured in a Russian night strike on Alekseevo-Druzhkivka.

Points of attention

  • Two people were killed and three injured in a Russian night strike on Alekseevo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region.
  • A family that voluntarily returned to the front-line zone faced devastating shelling, resulting in the death of the father and son, and injuries to the mother and children.

Russia bombed Donetsk region: father and son killed

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb directly on a residential building where a family of 5 people was staying: a couple and three children.

The father and adult son were killed, and the mother, 16-year-old daughter, and 11-year-old son were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

This family was evacuated to the Odessa region in November last year, but in December they voluntarily returned to the front-line village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

Along with sympathy, indignation also rages, because parents consciously decided to abandon a region far from the front and return their own children to enemy bombs. I don't know how many more such stories are needed for everyone to finally understand: staying in the Donetsk region is dangerous! Every day here is an unjustified risk to life and health! I call on all Donetsk residents, especially parents with children: evacuate! Take responsibility for your life into your own hands and don't wait for another Russian shelling to take it away!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launches airstrikes on Zaporizhia — number of casualties grows
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties increases
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties continues to rise
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?