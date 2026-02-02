Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on a house in the Donetsk region — two people were killed

2 people were killed and 3 injured in a Russian night strike on Alekseevo-Druzhkivka.
Points of attention
- Two people were killed and three injured in a Russian night strike on Alekseevo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region.
- A family that voluntarily returned to the front-line zone faced devastating shelling, resulting in the death of the father and son, and injuries to the mother and children.
Russia bombed Donetsk region: father and son killed
The Russians dropped an aerial bomb directly on a residential building where a family of 5 people was staying: a couple and three children.
The father and adult son were killed, and the mother, 16-year-old daughter, and 11-year-old son were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
This family was evacuated to the Odessa region in November last year, but in December they voluntarily returned to the front-line village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-