Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties continues to rise

On the afternoon of January 19, Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs. As of 5:30 p.m., 10 people were injured and one person was killed.
10 people injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv
The Russian army attacked the Slobodsky district of the city. Exclusively civilian residential buildings.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
Unfortunately, one 69-year-old woman died.
The windows of about 10 multi-story buildings and 7 cars were also damaged.
Emergency services continue to work at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the hit and recording another crime by the occupiers.
