Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties continues to rise
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties continues to rise

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
On the afternoon of January 19, Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs. As of 5:30 p.m., 10 people were injured and one person was killed.

Points of attention

  • Russian airstrike on Kharkiv on January 19 caused 10 injuries and one fatality, highlighting the escalating conflict in the region.
  • The attack targeted civilian residential areas, resulting in damage to 30 private homes, destruction of one house, and window damage to multiple buildings and cars.
  • Medical workers provided assistance and hospitalized two injured individuals, with emergency services continuing to address the aftermath of the strike.

10 people injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv

The Russian army attacked the Slobodsky district of the city. Exclusively civilian residential buildings.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

10 people suffered injuries of varying severity, two of the injured were hospitalized. Medics provided everyone with the necessary assistance.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Unfortunately, one 69-year-old woman died.

30 private homes were damaged. One house was destroyed.

The windows of about 10 multi-story buildings and 7 cars were also damaged.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the hit and recording another crime by the occupiers.

