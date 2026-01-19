Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties continues to rise

On the afternoon of January 19, Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs. As of 5:30 p.m., 10 people were injured and one person was killed.

The Russian army attacked the Slobodsky district of the city. Exclusively civilian residential buildings.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

10 people suffered injuries of varying severity, two of the injured were hospitalized. Medics provided everyone with the necessary assistance. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Unfortunately, one 69-year-old woman died.

30 private homes were damaged. One house was destroyed. Share

The windows of about 10 multi-story buildings and 7 cars were also damaged.