Russian aircraft drops two aerial bombs on Belgorod region
Russian aircraft drops two aerial bombs on Belgorod region

Source:  online.ua

Russian planes continue to bomb their own territories.

Russian aviation dropped aerial bombs on the Belgorod region

According to Russian media, on May 27, an unidentified aerial bomb was found in the village of Pristen, Shebekino District.

On the same day, the aerial bombs was found in the field of Novenke village of Ivnyansky district. No one was injured in both cases.

Thus, over the past three months, the Russian Armed Forces dropped 70 aerial bombs on the Belgorod region and the occupied territories.

Russia has repeatedly attacked its territories

On May 4, an explosion rang out in Belgorod, and there was damage, probably due to the fall of an aerial bomb. It happened while the Russians were shelling Kharkiv and the region.

Also, in April 2024, the Russian aviation accidentally dropped an Kh-59 missile on the Belgorod region. It happened 92 km from the border with Ukraine.

Similar cases were recorded last year as well. For example, in April 2023, a Russian Su-34 aircraft dropped a bomb on Belgorod.

British intelligence notes that Russia has problems with the use of aerial bombs, which the occupiers sometimes drop on their territories. This poses a threat to the Russian civilian population.

These cases point to Russia's continued inability to successfully use munitions on designated targets. Such mistakes lead to devastating and fatal consequences for the Russian population, the summary says.

