Russians claim about heavy shelling of Belgorod — video

The governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the shelling of Belgorod and the district on May 26. According to him, the Russian air defence allegedly shot down 29 air targets on the approach to the city.

Russians complain about shelling of Belgorod

The governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Gladkov, said that 29 air targets were allegedly shot down over Belgorod and the Belgorod district on the approach to the city.

Simultaneously, Gladkov said that according to preliminary information, four civilians were allegedly injured.

He stated that there were also direct hits, as a result of which houses were allegedly damaged and cars burned.

According to the mayor of Belhorod Demidov, all the victims were outside during the shelling.

On the other hand, the Russian MOD stated that the air defence system intercepted and destroyed ten drones allegedly over the Kursk region and three over the Oryol region last night.

What is known about the latest explosions in Russian territory?

On May 21, opposition Russian telegram channels reported on a new large-scale blast on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Telegram channel "ASTRA" wrote that a large-scale fire broke out in Voznesenovka, Belgorod region, after drone attack.

Vast clouds of smoke are rising over the city. He also specified that no civilians were injured as a result of the drone attack.

It is worth noting that on the morning of May 21, there was also information that Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot.

According to the latest information, the drone attack took place on May 20. In particular, one of the drones flew to the territory of the "Yuttek" oil depot in the district village of Prokhorovka.

The gas tank was damaged. It is known in advance that the fire did not break out, and there were no casualties.