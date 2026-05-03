Russian airstrike near gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region — 6 injured

On May 3, Russian invaders struck near a gas station in the Krynychansk community of the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest data, 6 civilians, including a child, were injured in the region.
Points of attention
- Children from a bus damaged in the attack have been safely evacuated and are receiving support from psychologists.
- The alarming escalation of attacks includes incidents in Krynychansk community and Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, highlighting the urgency for peace and security.
Russia's new attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, made an official statement on this matter.
According to him, the truck caught fire as a result of an enemy strike.
He also officially confirmed that a 10-year-old boy was injured as a result of a new Russian strike.
According to Ganzha, the child was hospitalized in moderate condition.
In addition, it is reported that the Russians attacked a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
A man was killed. Five other people were injured.
Later, the Russian invaders hit an ambulance. The medics were not injured.
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