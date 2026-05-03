Russian airstrike near gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region — 6 injured
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Ukraine
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Russian airstrike near gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region — 6 injured

Russia's new attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On May 3, Russian invaders struck near a gas station in the Krynychansk community of the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest data, 6 civilians, including a child, were injured in the region.

Points of attention

  • Children from a bus damaged in the attack have been safely evacuated and are receiving support from psychologists.
  • The alarming escalation of attacks includes incidents in Krynychansk community and Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, highlighting the urgency for peace and security.

Russia's new attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, the truck caught fire as a result of an enemy strike.

A bus carrying about 40 children was damaged. At the time of the attack, the children managed to leave the vehicle. They have now been evacuated to a safe place. Psychologists are working with them.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

He also officially confirmed that a 10-year-old boy was injured as a result of a new Russian strike.

According to Ganzha, the child was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Five adults are also hospitalized. Among them is a 21-year-old pregnant woman. A 40-year-old woman is in "serious" condition. Doctors assess the condition of the rest as moderate, the head of the local OVA emphasized.

In addition, it is reported that the Russians attacked a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

A man was killed. Five other people were injured.

Later, the Russian invaders hit an ambulance. The medics were not injured.

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