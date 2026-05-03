Ukrainian fighters hunted down 3 Russian guns
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian fighters hunted down 3 Russian guns

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian fighters hunted down 3 Russian guns
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces successfully attacked three areas of concentration of enemy manpower, a communications hub, and three guns of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The escalation of hostilities marks a new phase in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with combat clashes increasing along the front lines.
  • The statistics reveal the extent of the equipment and resources utilized by both sides in the ongoing conflict, illustrating the devastating impact on military capabilities and human casualties.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 3, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/03/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,334,030 (+1,080) people

  • tanks — 11,908 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,503 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 41,193 (+76) units.

  • MLRS — 1,765 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,357 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 352 (+0) units.

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,306 (+12) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 269,813 (+2,224) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,579 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 93,556 (+282) units.

  • special equipment — 4,151 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 79 air strikes, dropping 254 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,870 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,203 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 44 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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