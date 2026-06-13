Russian airstrike on Slavyansk — five people injured
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Ukraine
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Russian airstrike on Slavyansk — five people injured

Slavyansk
Читати українською
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

On June 13, at around 10:45 a.m., Russian invaders launched an airstrike on the central part of Sloviansk.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on Slavyansk, causing casualties among civilians, including women and children.
  • The attack resulted in injuries to five individuals, including women aged 52, 59, 65, a man, and a 9-year-old boy, who were hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries and lacerations.

Russia bombed Slavyansk: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Slavyansk City Military Administration, Vadim Lyakh.

According to him, the enemy used three guided bombs.

As the information policy department of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office later reported, the Russians dropped three FAB-250 missiles from the UMPK on Sloviansk. The hits were recorded in residential buildings.

At least five people were injured — women aged 52, 59 and 65, a man and a 9-year-old boy. They were hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries, multiple cuts and lacerations. Doctors assess the condition of one of the victims as serious.

24 multi-story buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Slavyansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings for a war crime (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Everyone is provided with medical care.

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