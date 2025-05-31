Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs. Number of casualties increases
Ukraine
State Emergency Service
Kharkiv
Читати українською

The number of victims of Russian air strikes on May 31 in Vasyshcheve and Bezlyudivka, Kharkiv region, has increased to seven.

Points of attention

  • Russian airstrikes in Kharkiv suburbs have led to a total of 7 casualties, with an increasing number of victims reported.
  • The use of guided aerial bombs by Russian forces caused significant destruction and fires in Vasyshcheve and Bezlyudivka.
  • Rescue operations involving the State Emergency Service, pyrotechnicians, and fire brigade are underway in the affected areas.

7 people injured in Russian airstrike in Kharkiv suburbs

According to the State Emergency Service, "7 people were injured as a result of the morning shelling of the suburbs of Kharkiv."

In Vasyshcheve and Bezlyudivka, destruction of residential and administrative buildings and fires on the territory of the enterprise were recorded.

Rescuers, pyrotechnicians and a fire brigade worked at the scene.

Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with guided bombs. Earlier, three casualties were reported: two in Vasyshcheve and one in Bezlyudivka.

