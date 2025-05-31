Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs. Number of casualties increases

The number of victims of Russian air strikes on May 31 in Vasyshcheve and Bezlyudivka, Kharkiv region, has increased to seven.

7 people injured in Russian airstrike in Kharkiv suburbs

According to the State Emergency Service, "7 people were injured as a result of the morning shelling of the suburbs of Kharkiv."

In Vasyshcheve and Bezlyudivka, destruction of residential and administrative buildings and fires on the territory of the enterprise were recorded.

Rescuers, pyrotechnicians and a fire brigade worked at the scene.