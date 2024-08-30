Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv — the number of dead and wounded has increased again

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes on the afternoon of August 30 increased to five. At least 47 people were injured.
- The number of people killed and injured in Kharkiv due to Russian airstrikes has tragically increased, with five reported dead and at least 47 injured.
- Russian airstrikes targeted multiple locations in Kharkiv, resulting in significant casualties and destruction, including the Industrial District, city center, and private homes.
- Preliminary data suggests that the Russian airstrikes originated from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod Region, utilizing military aircraft like Su-34 and UMPB D30 to launch the attacks.
- Rescue operations are underway in Kharkiv following the devastating Russian attacks, with reports of serious injuries and fatalities, further highlighting the urgent need for assistance and support for the affected residents.
- Authorities in Kharkiv are working tirelessly to assist the wounded, evaluate the extent of the damages, and ensure the safety of residents amidst the ongoing risk of destruction in the affected areas.
In Kharkiv, almost 50 people were injured and 5 people died due to airstrikes by the RF
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.
According to confirmed data, 40 people were injured by Russian airstrikes.
We have information about 40 wounded civilians. Five dead. Among them is a 14-year-old girl.
20 injured people as a result of shelling in Kharkiv are in serious or extremely serious condition. There are victims with amputations. One of the wounded died in a medical facility.
According to him, there may be people — at least one woman — on the upper floors of the building where the hit took place.
The rescue operation is ongoing. There is a risk of destruction of the house. All profile services work in enhanced mode.
In the next post, Synegubov clarified that the number of wounded is already 47.
Russia hit Kharkiv with 5 Kabams
According to OVA, terrorist forces of the Russian Federation struck five locations.
According to Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to preliminary data, the Russians struck from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.
This settlement is located 25 kilometers from the state border. The enemy used Su-34.
According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army released five UMPB D30.
