Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv — the number of dead and wounded has increased again

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes on the afternoon of August 30 increased to five. At least 47 people were injured.

In Kharkiv, almost 50 people were injured and 5 people died due to airstrikes by the RF

Unfortunately, the number of dead has increased to five people. Share

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

According to confirmed data, 40 people were injured by Russian airstrikes.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

We have information about 40 wounded civilians. Five dead. Among them is a 14-year-old girl.

20 injured people as a result of shelling in Kharkiv are in serious or extremely serious condition. There are victims with amputations. One of the wounded died in a medical facility.

According to him, there may be people — at least one woman — on the upper floors of the building where the hit took place.

The rescue operation is ongoing. There is a risk of destruction of the house. All profile services work in enhanced mode.

In the next post, Synegubov clarified that the number of wounded is already 47.

Russia hit Kharkiv with 5 Kabams

According to OVA, terrorist forces of the Russian Federation struck five locations.

In the Industrial district, the occupiers targeted a 12-story building (5 cars were damaged, three people died), a child died and four people were injured in another place; in the central part of the city there was a hit to the ground (grass caught fire); in Slobidsk, a warehouse building (two wounded) and private houses (six wounded) were hit. Share

According to Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to preliminary data, the Russians struck from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.

This settlement is located 25 kilometers from the state border. The enemy used Su-34.

According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army released five UMPB D30.