On the morning of May 12, the fighters of the Siberian Battalion (SibBat), fighting on the Ukrainian side against the Russian invaders, reacted to the Russian army's new offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Sibbat calls on the Russian military to rebel against Putin's regime

According to the Russian volunteer forces, they are currently carrying out combat missions in the hottest spots of the so-called Kharkiv offensive, which the Russian army launched on May 10.

We appeal to the Russian servicemen who are participating in this senseless massacre. During these few days, you yourself managed to make sure that your command uses you as cannon fodder. They continue to litter the border of Ukraine with the bodies of your brothers because of the sick ambitions of the old madman (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.). We value everyone's life, and we call on Russian soldiers and officers to come over to our side. Surrender, join the ranks of the Siberian Battalion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion "Freedom of Russia", said the Sibbat fighters in their new address. Share

They also once again drew the attention of the soldiers of the Russian Federation to the fact that this is the only sure way to fight for a free and strong Russia of the future without Putin and his henchmen.

Russian volunteer forces emphasised that many soldiers of the enemy army made the right choice and surrendered, saving their lives and dignity.

You also join, come to the side of truth, - concluded the Siberian Battalion soldiers.

RVC also reacted to the Kharkiv offensive of the Russian army

The Chief of Staff of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), Aleksandr, with the call sign "Fortuna", believes that the dictator Vladimir Putin failed the Kharkiv offensive, which began on May 10.

In his opinion, this is just another attempt by the Kremlin to achieve at least some significant success at the front.

In addition, this offensive demonstrated the real attitude of the Russian command to its soldiers and the situation in the army in general.