Russian army attacks critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Franskivsk region: details

Svitlana Onyshchuk / Ivano-Frankivsk OVA
drone
The Russian invaders tried to hit critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Ivano-Franskivsk

On April 18, Russian troops attacked the western regions of Ukraine, in particular the Ivano-Frankivsk region, with drones. Air defence forces shot down most of the targets.

As the head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk reported, the Russians targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Prykarpattia. Fires broke out due to the fall of the drone debris, but no one was injured.

Appropriate services are working on the ground. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

We will remind you that this is not the first time the Russians have attacked Prykarpattia. For example, during the mass shelling of Ukraine on March 22, a critical infrastructure object was hit in the region. Then, one person was injured.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 18

Russian troops attacked Ukraine again, using kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and were loud in the Khmelnytskyi region.

As noted in the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, this night, in two waves with an interval of 3 hours, the occupiers directed groups of combat drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the south to the central and western regions of the country.

In total, on the night of April 18, the occupiers attacked 13 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation and Cape Chauda — Crimea.

All 13 "Shaheds" were down by Air Force's anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

