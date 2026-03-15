Russian army kills soldier and injures 5 others at checkpoint near Chernihiv
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Ukraine
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Russian army kills soldier and injures 5 others at checkpoint near Chernihiv

Ukrainian soldier died at a checkpoint
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On March 15, a Russian drone struck near a checkpoint in the village of Novoselivka, Kyselivska community, Chernihiv district. According to the latest data, this attack claimed the life of a soldier. Moreover, 5 more were injured, including a policeman.

Points of attention

  • Officials, such as Dmytro Bryzhynsky, have condemned the attack by the Russian invaders and provided updates on the situation.
  • The ongoing investigation and response to the attack emphasize the need for heightened security measures and vigilance in the region.

Ukrainian soldier died at a checkpoint

The head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, made a statement on this occasion.

He officially confirmed to media representatives that as a result of the new vile attack by the Russian invaders, there are dead and wounded among the military personnel.

In addition, it is indicated that a police officer is among the victims.

"The detonation of unidentified explosives dropped from a UAV is ongoing at the scene, and the relevant services are working," emphasized Dmytro Bryzhynsky.

Later, it became known that the head of the MVA, in a comment to Suspilny, officially confirmed that as of 4:00 p.m., five wounded servicemen were known.

According to him, they are in medical facilities in Chernihiv.

It is also stated that the injured police officer suffered an injury in the form of acubarotrauma (contusion).

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