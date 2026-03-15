Russian army kills soldier and injures 5 others at checkpoint near Chernihiv

On March 15, a Russian drone struck near a checkpoint in the village of Novoselivka, Kyselivska community, Chernihiv district. According to the latest data, this attack claimed the life of a soldier. Moreover, 5 more were injured, including a policeman.

Ukrainian soldier died at a checkpoint

The head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, made a statement on this occasion.

He officially confirmed to media representatives that as a result of the new vile attack by the Russian invaders, there are dead and wounded among the military personnel.

In addition, it is indicated that a police officer is among the victims.

"The detonation of unidentified explosives dropped from a UAV is ongoing at the scene, and the relevant services are working," emphasized Dmytro Bryzhynsky. Share

Later, it became known that the head of the MVA, in a comment to Suspilny, officially confirmed that as of 4:00 p.m., five wounded servicemen were known.

According to him, they are in medical facilities in Chernihiv.