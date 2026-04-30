Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of wounded increases to 17 people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of wounded increases to 17 people

Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

In Dnipro, the number of injured people has increased to 17 as a result of a morning UAV attack.

Points of attention

  • The number of wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 17 following a morning UAV attack attributed to Russia.
  • Seven of the injured individuals have been hospitalized, with varying degrees of severity in their conditions.

Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: 17 wounded per day

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The number of victims of an enemy strike in the Dnipro district has increased to 17.

Dnipropetrovsk region after the Russian attack

He added that seven of the injured have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition, another 33-year-old man, and women ages 28, 35, 43, 44, and 54 are in moderate condition.

It was previously reported that one person died as a result of the attack. In Dnipro, a bus, a public transport stop, cars were destroyed, and a store was damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia renewed strikes on the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Ukrainian railways
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, UAVs, and artillery — 3 dead, 34 wounded
Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and 5 injured
Dnipropetrovsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?