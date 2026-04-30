Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of wounded increases to 17 people

In Dnipro, the number of injured people has increased to 17 as a result of a morning UAV attack.

Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: 17 wounded per day

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The number of victims of an enemy strike in the Dnipro district has increased to 17.

Dnipropetrovsk region after the Russian attack

He added that seven of the injured have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition, another 33-year-old man, and women ages 28, 35, 43, 44, and 54 are in moderate condition. Share

It was previously reported that one person died as a result of the attack. In Dnipro, a bus, a public transport stop, cars were destroyed, and a store was damaged.