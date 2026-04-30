Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of wounded increases to 17 people

In Dnipro, the number of injured people has increased to 17 as a result of a morning UAV attack.
Points of attention
- The number of wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 17 following a morning UAV attack attributed to Russia.
- Seven of the injured individuals have been hospitalized, with varying degrees of severity in their conditions.
Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: 17 wounded per day
This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
The number of victims of an enemy strike in the Dnipro district has increased to 17.
It was previously reported that one person died as a result of the attack. In Dnipro, a bus, a public transport stop, cars were destroyed, and a store was damaged.
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