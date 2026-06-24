Russian attack on Konotop — 6 people injured
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Ukraine
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Russian attack on Konotop — 6 people injured

State Emergency Service
Konotop
Читати українською

In Konotop, Sumy Oblast, the number of victims from the Russian attack on a cinema has increased to six.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones attacked the center of Konotop, resulting in a fire at a cinema and leaving 6 citizens injured.
  • The State Emergency Service specialists temporarily suspended work due to the threat of repeated attacks, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Russia attacked Konotop: 6 wounded

Today, Russian drones attacked the center of Konotop. The hit caused a fire in a cinema. Previously, 6 citizens were injured.

It is noted that due to the threat of repeated attacks, the State Emergency Service specialists temporarily suspended work. All fire sources were eliminated.

Russian troops attacked a cinema in the center of Konotop, Sumy region, with drones during the day, and four people were reported injured.

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