Russian attack on Konotop — 6 people injured

In Konotop, Sumy Oblast, the number of victims from the Russian attack on a cinema has increased to six.
Points of attention
- Russian drones attacked the center of Konotop, resulting in a fire at a cinema and leaving 6 citizens injured.
- The State Emergency Service specialists temporarily suspended work due to the threat of repeated attacks, emphasizing the severity of the situation.
Russia attacked Konotop: 6 wounded
Today, Russian drones attacked the center of Konotop. The hit caused a fire in a cinema. Previously, 6 citizens were injured.
It is noted that due to the threat of repeated attacks, the State Emergency Service specialists temporarily suspended work. All fire sources were eliminated.
Russian troops attacked a cinema in the center of Konotop, Sumy region, with drones during the day, and four people were reported injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-