According to the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, three people died as a result of the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kyiv in the Shevchenko district. At the same time, information about the fourth deceased has not been confirmed.
Points of attention
- Three confirmed deaths and one unconfirmed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.
- Multiple buildings and facilities damaged, including a metro station, food establishments, and cars.
- Authorities announce restoration efforts, including repairing the metro station and providing water supply to residents' homes.
- President Zelenskyy calls for international pressure on supporters of Russia's hostile actions against Ukraine.
- Repercussions of the attack highlight the destruction and loss caused by the Russian occupation army.
What is known about the consequences of the attack by the Russian terrorist army on Kyiv?
Tkachenko clarified that two men aged 43 and 25 and a 41-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack.
Three other victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot. They refused hospitalization.
As a result of a missile strike by the Russian occupiers, the building of one of the enterprises was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out on the third floor.
In addition, a food establishment, a business center, a shopping center, a store, 10 cars, and the Lukyanivska metro station were damaged.
What is known about the objects damaged as a result of the attack in Kyiv?
Later, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the Lukyanivska station had resumed operation.
Both the exit and entrance are open in the direction of the "Kvadrat" shopping center. The exit in the direction of Yuriy Ilyenko Street is temporarily closed.
After the water main was damaged, water supply to Kyiv residents' homes should be restored within a day.
According to representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, a security guard at a food establishment and a man and woman who were in a minibus were killed in a hostile attack in Kyiv.
President Volodymyr Zelensky also responded to the criminal attack by the Russian occupation army on the capital and called on world leaders of leading countries to increase pressure on all who help the aggressor country Russia to commit terror against Ukrainians.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-