According to the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, three people died as a result of the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kyiv in the Shevchenko district. At the same time, information about the fourth deceased has not been confirmed.

What is known about the consequences of the attack by the Russian terrorist army on Kyiv?

Tkachenko clarified that two men aged 43 and 25 and a 41-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack.

Three other victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot. They refused hospitalization.

As a result of a missile strike by the Russian occupiers, the building of one of the enterprises was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out on the third floor.

In addition, a food establishment, a business center, a shopping center, a store, 10 cars, and the Lukyanivska metro station were damaged.

What is known about the objects damaged as a result of the attack in Kyiv?

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the Lukyanivska station had resumed operation.

Both the exit and entrance are open in the direction of the "Kvadrat" shopping center. The exit in the direction of Yuriy Ilyenko Street is temporarily closed.

After the water main was damaged, water supply to Kyiv residents' homes should be restored within a day.

"People who want peace don't launch ballistic missiles into the city center and kill civilians on their way to work. The Russians continue to destroy, annihilate, and kill. In their sick opinion, this is what peace looks like," Tkachenko noted. Share

According to representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, a security guard at a food establishment and a man and woman who were in a minibus were killed in a hostile attack in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also responded to the criminal attack by the Russian occupation army on the capital and called on world leaders of leading countries to increase pressure on all who help the aggressor country Russia to commit terror against Ukrainians.