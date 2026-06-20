Russian attack on Kyiv region. Number of injured rises to 4 people

A Russian drone attack on June 20 in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region caused a fire in warehouses, injuring a 40-year-old man. Three more people were injured in the Vyshgorod district.

4 people injured in Kyiv region due to Russian shelling

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to him, rescuers have already localized the fire. All emergency services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized with combustion product poisoning. Medics are providing him with all necessary assistance.

Later, Kalashnik reported that three more residents of the region were injured in the Vyshgorod district.

The man suffered burns to his arms and legs, as well as a shrapnel fracture to his leg. The woman was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to her arms and face, and bruises to her thigh and lower leg. Another woman suffered a concussion. Share

According to him, all the injured were taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

A car was also damaged by the enemy attack.