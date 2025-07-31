Russian attack on Kyiv — the number of dead and injured has increased

There are currently 82 victims of the Russian combined attack in Kyiv. 7 residents have died. A man was rescued from the rubble.
Points of attention
- 7 residents have died and 82 have been injured in Kyiv due to the Russian combined attack.
- Rescuers display heroism in saving a man trapped under rubble during the shelling.
- The Russians are targeting various civilian structures in Kyiv, including residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities.
7 citizens killed in Kyiv due to Russian shelling
The head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported on the increase in the number of victims.
Over a hundred objects were affected: residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical institutions, a university — that's where the Russians are hitting. A direct hit from a missile destroyed the entrance of a nine-story building in the Svyatoshynskyi district.
Later, Tkachenko reported that there were already 7 deaths in the capital.
The Russians took seven lives of Kyiv residents in their night attack.
Fortunately, rescuers pulled a man alive from the rubble.
It was difficult to reach the victim: rescuers punched a hole in the wall of a neighboring apartment and formed a kind of tunnel. Special restraints were placed on the man to prevent him from being harmed during the rescue.
