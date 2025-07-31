Russian attack on Kyiv — the number of dead and injured has increased

There are currently 82 victims of the Russian combined attack in Kyiv. 7 residents have died. A man was rescued from the rubble.

7 citizens killed in Kyiv due to Russian shelling

The head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported on the increase in the number of victims.

6 dead, 82 injured so far. 44 in hospitals. A 6-year-old boy died in an ambulance, he was not pulled out of the other world. At least 10 children injured, 5 of them in hospitals. It was done by the Russians. A girl, 5 months old, injured — she was shot by the Russians. The data is not final.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Over a hundred objects were affected: residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical institutions, a university — that's where the Russians are hitting. A direct hit from a missile destroyed the entrance of a nine-story building in the Svyatoshynskyi district.

Later, Tkachenko reported that there were already 7 deaths in the capital.

The Russians took seven lives of Kyiv residents in their night attack.

Fortunately, rescuers pulled a man alive from the rubble.

For more than three hours, rescuers from the State Emergency Service maintained voice contact with him. The man fell from the second floor to the first and was trapped by the structures. It was important not to lose a single minute.

It was difficult to reach the victim: rescuers punched a hole in the wall of a neighboring apartment and formed a kind of tunnel. Special restraints were placed on the man to prevent him from being harmed during the rescue.