Russian attack on Sumy region — number of victims rises to 18
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Sumy region — number of victims rises to 18

Sumy OVA
Sumy region
Читати українською

The number of victims of the morning Russian attack on the Sumy community has increased to 18.

Points of attention

  • The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Sumy community has increased to 18, with reports of destruction at 7 addresses.
  • Russian forces utilized high-speed jet drones in the attack on the village, making detection and interception more difficult.

Russia attacked Sumy region with rocket launchers: 18 wounded

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

According to updated information, Russian forces attacked the community with three high-speed jet drones. Due to their high flight speed, such UAVs are much more difficult to detect and shoot down.

Damage was recorded at seven addresses. Apartment and private buildings, transport and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

The most seriously injured was a 47-year-old woman who was hit near a high-rise building. She is under medical supervision. Two children and two adults also remain in hospitals. The remaining victims were treated on the spot or released home after examination. The elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions — 14 people were injured
State Emergency Service
Russia attacked Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions — 14 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army massively attacked Sumy — there are casualties
Sumy OVA
Sumy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army shelled Sumy: 6 civilians injured
Sumy OVA
Russia's new attack on Sumy - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?