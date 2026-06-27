Russian attack on Sumy region — number of victims rises to 18

The number of victims of the morning Russian attack on the Sumy community has increased to 18.

Russia attacked Sumy region with rocket launchers: 18 wounded

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

According to updated information, Russian forces attacked the community with three high-speed jet drones. Due to their high flight speed, such UAVs are much more difficult to detect and shoot down. Share

Damage was recorded at seven addresses. Apartment and private buildings, transport and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.