Russian attack on Sumy region — number of victims rises to 18

The number of victims of the morning Russian attack on the Sumy community has increased to 18.
Points of attention
- The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Sumy community has increased to 18, with reports of destruction at 7 addresses.
- Russian forces utilized high-speed jet drones in the attack on the village, making detection and interception more difficult.
Russia attacked Sumy region with rocket launchers: 18 wounded
This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.
Damage was recorded at seven addresses. Apartment and private buildings, transport and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.
The most seriously injured was a 47-year-old woman who was hit near a high-rise building. She is under medical supervision. Two children and two adults also remain in hospitals. The remaining victims were treated on the spot or released home after examination. The elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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