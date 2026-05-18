Russian attack on the Dnipro — the number of wounded has increased

The number of victims of the enemy night attack in Dnipro continues to increase. Currently, 23 people are known to have been injured.
Points of attention
- The number of wounded in Dnipro has increased to 23 following the Russian night attack on the Dnieper.
- Among the injured are three children, including a 2-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and a 5-month-old boy.
23 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
It later became known that a 5-month-old boy needed medical attention after a nighttime enemy attack on the Dnipro. The child is receiving outpatient treatment.
The number of injured in the city has risen to 23, including three children. Eight people have been hospitalized.
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