Russian attack on the Dnipro — the number of wounded has increased
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Ukraine
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Russian attack on the Dnipro — the number of wounded has increased

Dnipro
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

The number of victims of the enemy night attack in Dnipro continues to increase. Currently, 23 people are known to have been injured.

Points of attention

  • The number of wounded in Dnipro has increased to 23 following the Russian night attack on the Dnieper.
  • Among the injured are three children, including a 2-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and a 5-month-old boy.

23 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Already 22 people have been injured in the Russian night attack on the Dnipro. Among them is a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. Eight people have been hospitalized — 5 women and 3 men. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

It later became known that a 5-month-old boy needed medical attention after a nighttime enemy attack on the Dnipro. The child is receiving outpatient treatment.

The number of injured in the city has risen to 23, including three children. Eight people have been hospitalized.

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