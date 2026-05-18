Russian attack on the Dnipro — the number of wounded has increased

The number of victims of the enemy night attack in Dnipro continues to increase. Currently, 23 people are known to have been injured.

23 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Already 22 people have been injured in the Russian night attack on the Dnipro. Among them is a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. Eight people have been hospitalized — 5 women and 3 men. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. Share

It later became known that a 5-month-old boy needed medical attention after a nighttime enemy attack on the Dnipro. The child is receiving outpatient treatment.