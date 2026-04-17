Russian attack on Zaporizhia — number of injured rises to 7

In Zaporizhia, seven people were injured in a drone attack on the morning of April 17, including an 8-year-old child.
Points of attention
- Seven individuals, including an 8-year-old child, sustained injuries in a drone attack on Zaporizhia, raising concerns about the escalating violence in the region.
- Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed the increase in the number of injured individuals following the Russian attack.
Russian attack on Zaporizhia: seven injured
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
According to him, three men and the same number of women were injured.
Four victims are in hospitals under medical supervision, and two more are being treated on an outpatient basis.
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- Додати до обраного
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