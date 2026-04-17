Russian attack on Zaporizhia — number of injured rises to 7
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Ukraine
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Russian attack on Zaporizhia — number of injured rises to 7

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

In Zaporizhia, seven people were injured in a drone attack on the morning of April 17, including an 8-year-old child.

Points of attention

  • Seven individuals, including an 8-year-old child, sustained injuries in a drone attack on Zaporizhia, raising concerns about the escalating violence in the region.
  • Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed the increase in the number of injured individuals following the Russian attack.

Russian attack on Zaporizhia: seven injured

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Seven injured, including a child, as a result of the enemy's morning attack on Zaporizhia. An 8-year-old boy was injured. He has an acute reaction to stress. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance. The child is now home.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

According to him, three men and the same number of women were injured.

Four victims are in hospitals under medical supervision, and two more are being treated on an outpatient basis.

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