Russian attack on Zaporizhia — the number of injured and dead has increased
Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
In Zaporizhia, a 2 human bodies were recovered from the rubble of a dormitory destroyed by enemy fire.

Points of attention

  • The number of injured in Zaporizhia has reached 17 people, including a two-year-old girl, requiring urgent medical assistance.
  • A man was found dead in the rubble of a dormitory destroyed by enemy fire, with rescuers still searching for another potential victim.
  • Children of various ages are among the victims of the Russian attack, emphasizing the critical need for medical attention and support.

Russian attack on Zaporizhia: one person killed

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Rescuers pulled a man from the rubble. Unfortunately, the man died. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

As the State Emergency Service clarified, a man's body was recovered. Another person may be under the rubble. The search for her is ongoing.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

There are currently 17 known victims, including a two-year-old girl.

The help of doctors was needed, in particular, by children aged two, three, five, six, eight and 16.

Part of a dormitory, where about 200 people lived, was destroyed. High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged. There is destruction at enterprises.

Later, it became known about another deceased person - their body was recovered from under the rubble of the dormitory.

