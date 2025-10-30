Russian attack on Zaporizhia — the number of injured and dead has increased

In Zaporizhia, a 2 human bodies were recovered from the rubble of a dormitory destroyed by enemy fire.
Russian attack on Zaporizhia: one person killed
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
As the State Emergency Service clarified, a man's body was recovered. Another person may be under the rubble. The search for her is ongoing.
There are currently 17 known victims, including a two-year-old girl.
The help of doctors was needed, in particular, by children aged two, three, five, six, eight and 16.
Part of a dormitory, where about 200 people lived, was destroyed. High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged. There is destruction at enterprises.
