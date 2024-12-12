Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to 10

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 10 has increased to ten people. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble.
Points of attention
- The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 10 people, the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble.
- 22 people were injured as a result of the attack on December 10, the amount of destruction and damage is huge.
- Rescuers continue their search for the release of one more person from the rubble, the threat to the life and health of the city's residents is great.
- On the evening of December 10, 2 women were rescued, who independently reported their location. The situation remains tense.
In Zaporizhzhia, 10 people have already died as a result of the Russian attack
As Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, said, rescuers retrieved the woman's body from the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian missile on December 10.
Thus, the number of dead increased to ten.
According to Fedorov, one more person remains under the rubble. 22 people were injured as a result of the attack on December 10.
On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye
On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. The occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.
As a result of the attack on the private clinic, 4 people were killed as of the evening, 21 people, including one child, were injured.
As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6. Later, the number of victims increased to 8.
On the evening of December 10, rescuers rescued 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-