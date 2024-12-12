Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to 10
Ukraine
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to 10

Ivan Fedorov
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to 10
The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 10 has increased to ten people. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble.

  • The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 10 people, the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble.
  • 22 people were injured as a result of the attack on December 10, the amount of destruction and damage is huge.
  • Rescuers continue their search for the release of one more person from the rubble, the threat to the life and health of the city's residents is great.
  • On the evening of December 10, 2 women were rescued, who independently reported their location. The situation remains tense.

In Zaporizhzhia, 10 people have already died as a result of the Russian attack

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, said, rescuers retrieved the woman's body from the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian missile on December 10.

Thus, the number of dead increased to ten.

According to Fedorov, one more person remains under the rubble. 22 people were injured as a result of the attack on December 10.

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye

On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. The occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

As a result of the attack on the private clinic, 4 people were killed as of the evening, 21 people, including one child, were injured.

As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6. Later, the number of victims increased to 8.

On the evening of December 10, rescuers rescued 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.

