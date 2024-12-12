Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to 10

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 10 has increased to ten people. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble.

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, said, rescuers retrieved the woman's body from the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian missile on December 10.

Thus, the number of dead increased to ten.

According to Fedorov, one more person remains under the rubble. 22 people were injured as a result of the attack on December 10.

On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. The occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

As a result of the attack on the private clinic, 4 people were killed as of the evening, 21 people, including one child, were injured.

As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6. Later, the number of victims increased to 8.

On the evening of December 10, rescuers rescued 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.