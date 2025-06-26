Russian attacks on Ukraine — civilian casualties rose sharply in 2025

There were no military facilities at the sites of the last Russian arrivals in the second half of June 2025.

The number of Ukrainian civilian casualties from Russian attacks increased sharply in 2025

In the first 5 months of 2025, the number of civilian casualties from Russian attacks increased by 50%.

This is stated in the report of the United Nations on monitoring human rights in Ukraine.

They emphasized that the increase in the number of victims from terrorist attacks in Moscow is increasing in the summer.

Ballistic missiles, when used in densely populated areas, cause predictable and widespread harm to civilians, as these recent attacks have demonstrated,” said Danielle Bell, Head of the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU). Share

She added that the time of day at which Russia carried out the attacks underscored its deliberate intention to inflict as much harm as possible on civilians.

Ambulance station destroyed by Russia in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi

In particular, this concerns the attacks by the occupiers on June 23 on a school in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and on June 24 on the Dnipro.