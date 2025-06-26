Russian attacks on Ukraine — civilian casualties rose sharply in 2025

There were no military facilities at the sites of the last Russian arrivals in the second half of June 2025.
Points of attention
- UN report shows a notable increase in civilian casualties from Russian attacks on Ukraine in 2025.
- Ballistic missiles used in populated areas by Russia have led to a rise in civilian harm.
- Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine highlights deliberate harm inflicted on civilians by Russia.
The number of Ukrainian civilian casualties from Russian attacks increased sharply in 2025
In the first 5 months of 2025, the number of civilian casualties from Russian attacks increased by 50%.
This is stated in the report of the United Nations on monitoring human rights in Ukraine.
They emphasized that the increase in the number of victims from terrorist attacks in Moscow is increasing in the summer.
She added that the time of day at which Russia carried out the attacks underscored its deliberate intention to inflict as much harm as possible on civilians.
In particular, this concerns the attacks by the occupiers on June 23 on a school in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and on June 24 on the Dnipro.
The HRMMU, which visited the sites of the attacks, reported no evidence of a military presence at the school, and people confirmed that no soldiers were stationed there.
