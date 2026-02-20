Russian aviation bombed Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region — there are injured
Ukraine
Russian aviation bombed Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region — there are injured

Ivan Fedorov
Komyshuvakha
On February 20, a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were injured in a guided bomb attack in Komyshuvas, Zaporizhia.

  • Russian aviation carried out a guided bomb attack in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia, leading to injuries to two individuals.
  • The airstrike caused damage to residential buildings and triggered a fire in the area.
  • The 22-year-old woman and 27-year-old man injured in the attack are currently receiving necessary medical care.

Russia bombed Komyshuvakha: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Russians hit Komyshuvas with guided bombs... A 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Fedorov noted that the airstrike destroyed and damaged residential buildings. A fire broke out in an apartment building.

