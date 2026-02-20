Russian aviation bombed Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region — there are injured

On February 20, a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were injured in a guided bomb attack in Komyshuvas, Zaporizhia.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation carried out a guided bomb attack in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia, leading to injuries to two individuals.
- The airstrike caused damage to residential buildings and triggered a fire in the area.
- The 22-year-old woman and 27-year-old man injured in the attack are currently receiving necessary medical care.
Russia bombed Komyshuvakha: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
Fedorov noted that the airstrike destroyed and damaged residential buildings. A fire broke out in an apartment building.
