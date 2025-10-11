Russian aviation bombed Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded
Russian aviation bombed Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Konstantinovka
At least two people were killed and five injured in airstrikes on Kostyantynivka on October 11.

  • Russian aviation bombed Kostyantynivka, resulting in at least two deaths and five injuries on October 11.
  • The head of the Donetsk OVA emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of children in conflict zones.
  • Among the victims were two local men aged 49 and 56, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack.

Russia bombed Konstantinovka: two people died

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians again attacked the city with aerial bombs, killing at least 2 people and wounding 5 — killing two local men, ages 49 and 56.

Konstantinovka after the Russian airstrike

In addition, police found a two-year-old boy at the scene of the attack. He was not injured, but his father and grandfather were injured. The child was evacuated to Kramatorsk.

Staying with a child a few kilometers from the front line is the height of irresponsibility! If you don't protect yourself, then at least protect your children! They deserve to live! — declared Filashkin.

The Russians dropped a FAB-250 air bomb on the site. The Vibukh was located on the territory of Iova Pochaivskyi Church of the Gorliv Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church - at the time of the attack there were civilians there. The vibration damaged the façade of the church and nine private buildings.

