Russian aviation bombed Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded

At least two people were killed and five injured in airstrikes on Kostyantynivka on October 11.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation bombed Kostyantynivka, resulting in at least two deaths and five injuries on October 11.
- The head of the Donetsk OVA emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of children in conflict zones.
- Among the victims were two local men aged 49 and 56, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack.
Russia bombed Konstantinovka: two people died
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
The Russians again attacked the city with aerial bombs, killing at least 2 people and wounding 5 — killing two local men, ages 49 and 56.
In addition, police found a two-year-old boy at the scene of the attack. He was not injured, but his father and grandfather were injured. The child was evacuated to Kramatorsk.
The Russians dropped a FAB-250 air bomb on the site. The Vibukh was located on the territory of Iova Pochaivskyi Church of the Gorliv Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church - at the time of the attack there were civilians there. The vibration damaged the façade of the church and nine private buildings.
