Russian aviation bombed Slatyne in Kharkiv region with KABs — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian troops struck Slatyne in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of December 26; according to preliminary data, there are dead and wounded.
Russian aviation bombed Slatyne: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Dergachivskaya MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko.
Later it became known that at around 2:15 p.m., a farm building in the village of Slatyne was damaged as a result of enemy strikes by two KABs.
One civilian was killed, a farm worker. Two others were injured.
At 2:30 p.m., the enemy also struck the town of Zolochiv, Bogodukhov district. A 41-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes.
What is known about the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Kharkiv?
As reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, on the morning of December 25, Kharkiv was subjected to another massive rocket attack. The enemy launched 12 missiles, purposefully hitting boiler houses, CHP plants, and other energy facilities.
Due to damage to heat and power facilities, there is no heating in many areas of the city. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced.
