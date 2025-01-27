Russian aviation bombed Stepnogorsk — there are injuries

Russian forces attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia Oblast, with guided aerial bombs on the afternoon of January 27. Four people were injured.

Russian aviation bombed Stepnogorsk

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Four people were wounded — the enemy continues to terrorize the frontline territories. The Russians struck Stepnogirsk with guided bombs. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

According to Fedorov, two women and two men were injured. They are receiving necessary assistance.

Stepnogorsk after the Russian airstrike

Russia attacks Zaporizhia region

Over the past 24 hours, the invaders have launched 263 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

114 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilogir'ya, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. 4 MLRS shelling covered Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Novodanylivka. 145 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilogir'ya, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. Share

There were 18 reports of damage to private homes and apartments. No civilians were injured.