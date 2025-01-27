Russian forces attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia Oblast, with guided aerial bombs on the afternoon of January 27. Four people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation targeted Stepnogorsk in Zaporizhia with guided aerial bombs, resulting in injuries to four individuals, as reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.
- In the past 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 263 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, posing a significant threat to civilians in the area.
- The airstrikes included 114 UAV attacks and 145 artillery strikes on various locations, causing damage to private homes and properties.
- Despite the attacks, no civilians were reported injured during the aerial bombings, yet the situation remains critical with continued aggression by Russian forces.
- Efforts are underway to provide necessary assistance to the injured individuals in Stepnogorsk and enhance security measures to protect civilians from further harm.
Russian aviation bombed Stepnogorsk
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
According to Fedorov, two women and two men were injured. They are receiving necessary assistance.
Russia attacks Zaporizhia region
Over the past 24 hours, the invaders have launched 263 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
There were 18 reports of damage to private homes and apartments. No civilians were injured.
